Telecoms Up on Defensive Mood -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies rose as traders rotated into defensive sectors as a precuationary move ahead of the uncertainty of a long weekend.

Continue Reading Below

Time Warner shares ticked up as the Justice Department sued to block its merger with AT&T, setting the stage for the biggest antitrust contest in Washington since the department sued Microsoft in 1998. Antitrust experts were divided on the question of which side goes to court with the stronger hand, the government or the telecom giants, The Wall Street Journal reported.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 22, 2017 17:00 ET (22:00 GMT)