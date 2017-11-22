Oil Extends Gains on Hopes of Supplies Falling--Update

Oil prices rose Wednesday on the back of supply restrictions in North America and falling U.S. inventories.

Brent crude oil, the global benchmark was up 1.02%, at $63.21 a barrel in London midmorning trading. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading near 2 1/2 -year highs, up 1.83% at $57.87 a barrel.

"The market's focus on the OPEC meeting [on Nov. 30] has been temporarily disrupted, with prices supported by the continued outage of a pipeline from Canada to the U.S.," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at SaxoBank. "That combined with the big draw report from the (American Petroleum Institute) data has resulted in WTI being the outperformer for a change," he added.

TransCanada, the company which operates the Keystone pipeline told customers Tuesday that it will reduce oil deliveries via the supply line by 85% through the end of November, according to ING in a note. "The longer the disruption goes on for, the more supportive it will be for WTI, with reduced Canadian flows to the U.S.," the note added.

TransCanada wasn't immediately available for comment.

That news followed data from the API', late Tuesday, that showed a 6.4 million-barrel decrease in crude supplies for the week, an 869,000-barrel rise in gasoline stocks and a 1.7 million-barrel decline in distillate inventories, according to a market participant. That drop came partly thanks to lower imports and was "surprisingly pronounced," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

The release of those data came in advance of U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventories, due out Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EST. Market watchers surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect on average to see U.S. oil inventories decline by 1.5 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 17.

A drop in inventories would follow a surprise increase a week earlier, which pushed oil futures down from their highest levels since mid-2015. Another increase in production, though, "could put paid to the highflying oil prices," Commerzbank said.

That data is due ahead of next week's Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meeting. The cartel's members and non-OPEC producers, including Russia, are expected to extend a deal to reduce production and bring down the global supply.

Among refined products, Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock--the benchmark gasoline contract--was up 0.1% at $1.77 a gallon. ICE gasoil, a benchmark for diesel, changed hands at $566 a metric ton, up 1.34% from the previous settlement.

Neanda Salvaterra contributed to this article.

