Fed on Track for December Rate Rise, but Inflation Worries Persist

Continue Reading Below

Federal Reserve officials said at their latest meeting they likely would raise rates "in the near term" as the economy strengthens, although several said their support for the move would hinge on inflation picking up, according to minutes released Wednesday.

Global Stocks Drift Following Rally

Stocks stalled Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, as declines among technology and financial firms snapped the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500's two-day winning streaks.

CFTC Reports Steep Drop in Enforcement Actions, Fines

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's enforcement actions and fines plunged in the first year of the Trump administration from a year earlier, when the figures were lifted by big settlements with banks.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

U.K. Makes Sharp Cuts to Economic Growth Forecasts

U.K. Treasury chief Philip Hammond presented gloomier forecasts for the economy, in a budget address to Parliament that earmarked an extra $3.97 billion over the next two years to prepare for the country's departure from the EU.

U.S. Durable-Goods Orders Fell in October

Orders for long-lasting factory goods declined in October, a setback for manufacturers experiencing solid growth in demand this year.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Pulled Back in November

A measure of U.S. consumer sentiment pulled back in November but remained high, a sign of still-solid economic optimism headed into the holiday shopping season.

U.S. Jobless Claims Decline Heading into Holiday Season

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell last week, the latest signal the labor market is on strong footing heading into the end of the year.

European Consumer Confidence Surges

Eurozone consumer confidence surged in November to reach its highest level since the start of 2001, a sign that the stronger rate of economic growth achieved in 2017 is likely to continue into next year.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by nine to 747 this week, Baker Hughes, a GE company, reported.

U.S. Oil Supplies Fall as Refinery Runs Increase

U.S. inventories of crude oil decreased by 1.9 million barrels, more than expected, for the week ended Nov. 17 as refinery activity continued to pick up steam, according to EIA data. Gasoline stockpiles climbed by 44,000 barrels, less than expected.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 22, 2017 17:15 ET (22:15 GMT)