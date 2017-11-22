Hang Seng Index Tops 30000 for First Time in a Decade

Hong Kong's main stock index surged past 30000 for the first time in 10 years, as a wave of Chinese buying and a surge in shares of tech giant Tencent Holdings propelled the market through its latest milestone.

Stocks Extend Rally After U.S. Records

Stocks continued their advance after gains in technology companies helped send the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite to fresh records.

Oil Extends Gains on Hopes of Supplies Falling

Oil prices rallied in Asian trading, extending a recent pullback as an industry group's reading showing a drop in U.S. crude inventories raised hopes for a government report due later in the day.

China's Online Lending Army Runs Into Beijing

What could go wrong betting on fintech companies catering to China's increasingly affluent consumers? Quite a lot, it turns out.

Yellen Says She's Uncertain Weak Inflation Is Transitory

The Federal Reserve is monitoring inflation closely given officials' uncertainty over whether the factors keeping it below their 2% target will prove endemic, Chairwoman Janet Yellen said Tuesday.

Fed Changes Quorum Rules as It Deals With Vacancies

The Federal Reserve is planning for ways its seven-person board of governors can operate with multiple vacancies, as the Washington-based body could have as few as three members come February

Why Investors Should Be Pleased to See Chinese Interest Rates Rise

There are encouraging signs that Beijing is allowing the cost of credit to be driven more by market forces.

Trump Administration Blasts Mexico, Canada For Limited Nafta 'Headway'

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer issued a downbeat assessment Tuesday of efforts to rewrite Nafta, decrying 'a lack of headway' and criticizing Canada and Mexico for refusing to 'seriously engage' on controversial U.S. proposals aimed at cutting the U.S. trade deficit.

U.S. Recommends Tariffs of Up to 50% on Washing-Machine Imports

Federal trade regulators have recommended that the Trump administration impose big tariffs on imported washing machines to protect Whirlpool Corp. and other U.S. manufacturers.

FDIC: U.S. Banks Have 'Another Solid Quarter'

U.S. banks reported "another solid quarter" of revenue, profits, and loan growth for the three months ended Sept. 30, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said.

