Venezuela Detains Citgo Executives for Alleged Corruption

The country's intelligence agency arrested six top executives at the U.S. subsidiary of state-oil company Petróleos de Venezuela SA, as part of what authorities are calling an anticorruption "crusade."

U.S. Crude-Oil Supplies Seen Decreasing in DOE Data

U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to show a decrease of 1.5 million barrels in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy. Gasoline stockpiles are expected to rise by 100,000 million barrels on average.

Analysts See 50 Billion-Cubic Feet Drain from U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

Analysts expect government natural-gas data scheduled for release Wednesday to show stockpiles shrank by 50 billion cubic feet - more than usual for this time of year.

Oil Rises Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday

Oil futures gained Tuesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and a meeting next week of major oil producers to discuss a possible extension of output cuts.

Nebraska Regulators Approve Keystone XL Pipeline

Nebraska officials approved the Keystone XL pipeline, removing the last major regulatory hurdle, though the future of the long-delayed project remains far from certain.

Growing Gas Glut Threatens West Texas Oil Boom

Natural gas is gushing out of West Texas, a byproduct of frenzied drilling for oil. That is a problem for energy producers, who are running out of places to send all of it.

Puerto Rico Grid Contractor Suspends Work Over Missed Payments

The company hired to repair Puerto Rico's electrical grid stopped working Monday over $83 million in unpaid bills while some utility crews from the mainland U.S. quit the half-finished reconstruction job altogether.

The Crude but Effective Way to Gauge the Oil Market

The widening discount of WTI to Brent crude seems odd now that the U.S. is an export juggernaut, but it explains a lot about the energy market.

GE Housecleaning Will Alter Board's Makeup

A housecleaning at GE's board will remove many long-term associates of former Chief Jeff Immelt and aims to create a board that is more closely aligned with CEO John Flannery's strategy to streamline the industrial giant.

Big Oil and Auto Makers Throw a Lifeline to the Combustion Engine

Oil companies and the auto industry are teaming up to preserve the internal combustion engine, as tough regulation and electric vehicles put the car industry's century-old technology at risk.

November 22, 2017 00:15 ET (05:15 GMT)