Markit Flash Manufacturing, Services PMI on the Docket -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Friday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Nov 54.2 (4) 54.6*

0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Nov 55.5 (3) 55.3*

*End Oct-Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

November 22, 2017 10:14 ET (15:14 GMT)