Health Care Steady as Caution on Risk Hurts Biotech -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies were more or less flat as traders retreated from the riskiest corners of the market, such as biotech, ahead of the long weekend.

Roche Holding rose after analysts at brokerage Liberum Capital boosted their ratings on the Swiss biotech company, saying it could benefit from U.S. regulatory changes. A trader placed a roughly $2 million bet against specialty drug maker Valeant Pharmaceuticals, buying put options that expire in a year, as reported earlier.

November 22, 2017 16:41 ET (21:41 GMT)