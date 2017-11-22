Financials Down After Fed Minutes-- Financial Roundup

Banks, lenders and other financial companies declined after the Federal Reserve's minutes left the shadow of a doubt that the central bank might not raise rates in December.

While the notes from the meeting that concluded on Nov. 1 indicated that officials were prepared to act in the "near term," they also recorded concern over weak inflation data.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's enforcement actions and fines plunged in the first year of the Trump administration from a year earlier, when the figures were lifted by big settlements with banks.

