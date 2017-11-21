What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (November 21, 2017).

The U.S. designated North Korea as a state sponsor of terror, an action that Trump said would lead to further sanctions.

Merkel weighed the prospect of new German elections after the collapse of talks to form a government threatened her leadership.

Zimbabwe's ruling party began preparations to impeach Mugabe after the 93-year-old president missed a deadline to step down.

Nebraska officials approved the Keystone XL pipeline, removing its last major regulatory hurdle.

The Trump administration is ending a humanitarian program for tens of thousands of Haitians living in the U.S.

A judge found that Trump's executive order barring some federal grant money from being awarded to "sanctuary cities" is unconstitutional.

Kenya's high court upheld the president's election victory, as riot police battled opposition supporters.

The VA's top official said he wants private-sector providers to play a larger role in veterans' health care.

Naval forces from several nations hunted for an Argentine submarine thought to have sunk in the Atlantic.

Russia is preparing to host the leaders of Turkey and Iran this week for a summit on the future of Syria.

The U.S. Treasury imposed sanctions on what it said was a "large-scale" Iranian counterfeiting ring.

