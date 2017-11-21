Telecoms Up as Net Neutrality Rules Rolled Back -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies ticked up as the Federal Communications Commission eased regulations on internet providers. Federal regulators outlined their plans for dismantling Obama-era "net neutrality" rules, setting up a victory for cable and wireless firms that provide most internet service. The ruling opened up options for internet providers such as Verizon Communications, Comcast, Charter Communications and AT&T to offer web services at higher speeds and quality. European regulations designed to keep consumers' roaming charges under control may have crimped growth for West European mobile operators, according to analysts at brokerage Credit Suisse. "We estimate that roam-like-at-home regulation slowed mobile service revenue growth by -130 basis points year-over-year," said the Credit Suisse analysts, in a note to clients. CBS fired veteran broadcast journalist Charlie Rose on Tuesday, a day after reports of allegations of sexual harassment that the media company called "extremely disturbing and intolerable."
November 21, 2017 16:41 ET (21:41 GMT)