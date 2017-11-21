Tech-Led Stock Rally Gains Momentum in Asia

Global stocks extended their rally in Asia, with technology shares fueling the gains.

Yellen Says She's Uncertain Weak Inflation Is Transitory

The Federal Reserve is monitoring inflation closely given officials' uncertainty over whether the factors keeping it below their 2% target will prove endemic, Chairwoman Janet Yellen said Tuesday.

Fed Changes Quorum Rules as It Deals With Vacancies

The Federal Reserve is planning for ways its seven-person board of governors can operate with multiple vacancies, as the Washington-based body could have as few as three members come February

Trump Administration Blasts Mexico, Canada For Limited Nafta 'Headway'

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer issued a downbeat assessment Tuesday of efforts to rewrite Nafta, decrying 'a lack of headway' and criticizing Canada and Mexico for refusing to 'seriously engage' on controversial U.S. proposals aimed at cutting the U.S. trade deficit.

U.S. Recommends Tariffs of Up to 50% on Washing-Machine Imports

Federal trade regulators have recommended that the Trump administration impose big tariffs on imported washing machines to protect Whirlpool Corp. and other U.S. manufacturers.

FDIC: U.S. Banks Have 'Another Solid Quarter'

U.S. banks reported "another solid quarter" of revenue, profits, and loan growth for the three months ended Sept. 30, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said.

U.K. Companies Plan to Use Fewer Euros Ahead of Brexit

British businesses are planning to cut their use of the euro for settling international payments, a sign they're seeking growth opportunities beyond Europe following Brexit.

Analysts See 50 Billion-Cubic Feet Drain from U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

Analysts expect government natural-gas data scheduled for release Wednesday to show stockpiles shrank by 50 billion cubic feet - more than usual for this time of year.

Transport Stocks Fall, But Market Shrugs Off Broader Concerns

Shares of planes, trains and automobiles are skidding, and that often spells trouble for the rest of the market. But some analysts and investors aren't heeding the century-old warning sign this time around.

FCC Plans to End Net Neutrality in Win for Cable, Wireless Firms

Federal regulators outlined plans for dismantling Obama-era rules requiring equal internet access, clearing the way for service providers to offer new options and creative pricing.

