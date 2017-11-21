FCC Plans to End Net Neutrality in Win for Cable, Wireless Firms

Federal regulators outlined plans for dismantling Obama-era rules requiring equal internet access, clearing the way for service providers to offer new options and creative pricing.

U.S. Stocks Advance on Tech Gains

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 176 points, or 0.7%, to 23604 in recent trading, while the S&P 500 gained 0.6%. The Nasdaq Composite rose 1%. All three indexes were trading above their closing highs.

Tech Boom Creates New Order for World Markets

Shares in technology companies are outpacing other sectors this year by the widest margin since the height of the dot-com era, with a handful of key players dictating how markets are performing around the world.

Home Sales Remained Sluggish in October

Existing-home sales increased 2% in October from a month earlier to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.48 million, but sales dipped 0.9% from a year earlier, the second consecutive decline on an annual basis.

Oil Rises Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday

Oil futures gained Tuesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and a meeting next week of major oil producers to discuss a possible extension of output cuts.

Bull Market Has Long Memory of Bearish Times

The dark days of the global financial crisis cast a long shadow over a key stock-market measure.

Bitcoin Is Creeping Into Real Estate Deals

The real-estate industry is taking its first steps in adopting cryptocurrencies and the technology that backs them in what could eventually produce important changes in the way property is bought and sold.

Cash Sloshes Into Venture Funds, Prompting Fears of Excess

Silicon Valley is bursting with fledgling venture-capital funds as cash continues to flow despite worries that startups have generally returned little in profits.

Chicago Fed Index Rises for October from Production

Economic growth in the U.S. rose in October from the previous month, helped by an increase in production.

BOE Officials Point to Further Rate Rises to Battle Inflation

A group of Bank of England officials said they expect to gently raise interest rates further in the next couple of years to keep a lid on inflation.

