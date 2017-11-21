European Shares Slip Despite Gains in Asia, U.S.

European stocks opened lower, brushing off gains in Asian markets and a higher finish on Wall Street.

Draghi Warns Brexit Could Put Financial Stability at Risk

Britain's departure from the European Union poses significant risks to the region's financial stability that regulators can't yet quantify, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi warned.

Commodity Bulls Ignoring a Few Large Elephants

Rising prices for growth-sensitive commodities have been one factor assuaging investors' fears about richly valued stocks. But investors have been ignoring warning signs in metal and energy markets too.

BOE's Ramsden Says Weak Wage Growth Kept Him From Backing Rate Rise

The Bank of England's David Ramsden said he voted against the U.K. central bank's interest-rate increase this month because of weak wage growth.

RBA's Lowe Sees No Strong Case for Raising Rates

Price competition and excess capacity will keep Australian inflation subdued for some time, offering little incentive for an increase in interest rates, Australia's central bank Gov. Philip Lowe said.

RBA Frets Over Low Wage Growth In Other Economies

Australia's central bank is nervously watching labor markets in other major economies, noting scant wage pressures even as full employment has been reached.

Turkish Central Bank Acts to Support Lira

Turkey's central bank tightened its policy with new measures to support the lira after the currency slumped to a record low against the dollar amid political tensions with the U.S.

Yellen to Leave Fed Board When New Chief Takes Over

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen said she would resign as a member of the Fed's board of governors once her successor as chairman has been sworn in.

U.S. Treasury Sanctions 'Large-Scale' Iran Counterfeiting Ring

The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on what the Treasury Department describes as a "large-scale" Iranian counterfeiting ring that it says is run by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Germany's Political Impasse Will Stymie Further European Change

The prospects for overhauling the European Union and its currency, the euro, have hit further trouble as Germany grapples with newfound political instability and its leaders brace for potential early elections.

November 21, 2017 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)