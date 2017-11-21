Higher Costs Extend Campbell's Sales Decline

Campbell Soup said higher costs and a dispute with a major customer hurt results and extended a yearslong sales slide as the company struggles to diversify beyond canned soup.

Dish Drops Some CBS Channels Ahead of Big Football Weekend

CBS channels went dark for some Dish Network subscribers overnight as a pricing dispute between the two companies dragged on, potentially leaving more than two million customers without access to NFL and college football coverage on the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

AT&T's CEO Readies for a Fresh Government Fight

The Justice Department's lawsuit challenging AT&T's bid for Time Warner isn't the first time CEO Randall Stephenson's strategic plans have been upended by the federal government around Thanksgiving.

After Toshiba Share Sale, Activist Investors Gain Influence

Toshiba's plan to sell $5.3 billion of new shares to overseas funds secures its future but will likely lead to demands for further cost-cutting, unit sales and governance reforms from activist investors.

Hong Kong Tribunal Rejects HSBC Appeal, Upholds Record Fine

A Hong Kong tribunal on Tuesday upheld the bulk of a fine imposed on a unit of HSBC Holdings PLC that would be the largest ever meted out by Hong Kong's securities regulator.

Eli Lilly Bets Big on Insulin-Delivery Devices

Eli Lilly, one of the biggest makers of insulin, has been planning a risky new business venture: making the high-tech devices that deliver insulin to diabetes patients.

Chinese Firm Linked to Missing Tycoon Drops Bid for Insurer

The dropped bid for Huaxia Life Insurance marks the first publicly announced activity involving companies linked to missing financier Xiao Jianhua.

Zuckerberg's Wealth Manager Wants to Be a Buyout Shop

Iconiq Capital, a secretive wealth manager that invests money for some of the most prominent names in Silicon Valley, plans to ramp up its private-equity investing, raising the specter of possible conflicts with some of its clients.

Skype Removed From Some App Stores in China

Skype, the internet-calling and messaging service, has been unavailable for download from some app stores and websites in China, the latest disruption to online communication tools as the government tightens its grip on the internet.

Tencent Still Has a Bit to Learn From Facebook

Chinese tech giant Tencent has surpassed Facebook in market cap, but it needs to earn money like the U.S. social-media behemoth.

November 21, 2017 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)