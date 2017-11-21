AT&T's CEO Readies for a Fresh Government Fight

Continue Reading Below

The Justice Department's lawsuit challenging AT&T's bid for Time Warner isn't the first time CEO Randall Stephenson's strategic plans have been upended by the federal government around Thanksgiving.

Higher Costs Extend Campbell's Sales Decline

Campbell Soup said higher costs and a dispute with a major customer hurt results and extended a yearslong sales slide as the company struggles to diversify beyond canned soup.

After Toshiba Share Sale, Activist Investors Gain Influence

Toshiba's plan to sell $5.3 billion of new shares to overseas funds secures its future but will likely lead to demands for further cost-cutting, unit sales and governance reforms from activist investors.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Hong Kong Tribunal Rejects HSBC Appeal, Upholds Record Fine

A Hong Kong tribunal on Tuesday upheld the bulk of a fine imposed on a unit of HSBC Holdings PLC that would be the largest ever meted out by Hong Kong's securities regulator.

Eli Lilly Bets Big on Insulin-Delivery Devices

Eli Lilly, one of the biggest makers of insulin, has been planning a risky new business venture: making the high-tech devices that deliver insulin to diabetes patients.

Chinese Firm Linked to Missing Tycoon Drops Bid for Insurer

The dropped bid for Huaxia Life Insurance marks the first publicly announced activity involving companies linked to missing financier Xiao Jianhua.

Tencent Still Has a Bit to Learn From Facebook

Chinese tech giant Tencent has surpassed Facebook in market cap, but it needs to earn money like the U.S. social-media behemoth.

Five Things to Know About the U.S. Case Against AT&T-Time Warner

The Justice Department's case against the merger is a rare challenge of a 'vertical merger' and is being strongly opposed by AT&T.

How Amazon Can Make or Break Holiday Retail

The maker of popular children's robots is using Amazon.com Inc. to game the holiday retail season for its latest model.

HP Inc. Earnings: What to Watch

HP Inc. is scheduled to report fiscal fourth-quarter results on Tuesday after the market closes. Here is what you need to know.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 21, 2017 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)