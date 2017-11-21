Uber Reveals Data Breach and Cover-up, Leading to Two Firings

Uber Technologies on Tuesday revealed it paid hackers $100,000 in an effort to conceal a data breach affecting 57 million accounts last year.

Trump Calls AT&T-Time Warner Deal 'Not Good for the Country'

President Donald Trump said AT&T's takeover of Time Warner wouldn't be good for the country, weighing in on the $85 billion transaction the day after the Justice Department filed a lawsuit to block it.

Effort to Block AT&T-Time Warner Deal Gets Mixed Reception

Advocates of aggressive antitrust enforcement voiced support for the Justice Department's challenge, while critics say mergers between distributors and suppliers can produce efficiencies that benefit consumers.

Meg Whitman to Step Down as Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO

Meg Whitman will step down as chief executive of Hewlett Packard Enterprise early next year, the company said Tuesday.

Venezuela Detains Citgo Executives for Alleged Corruption

The country's intelligence agency arrested six top executives at the U.S. subsidiary of state-oil company Petróleos de Venezuela SA, as part of what authorities are calling an anticorruption "crusade."

Citibank Agrees to $6.5 Million Settlement Over Student Loans

Citibank agreed to pay $6.5 million to settle accusations by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that it harmed people whose student loans it serviced, including by giving misinformation about a tax deduction.

Law Firm Sedgwick to Close in January

Law firm Sedgwick LLP is closing its doors after nearly 85 years in business, the latest firm to succumb to increasing competition in the legal market.

Akzo Nobel, Axalta Coating Systems Abandon Merger Talks

Akzo Nobel and U.S. rival Axalta Coating Systems said they abandoned talks to merge after failing to agree on terms for the proposed tie-up.

Disney Animation Chief to Take Leave After Apologizing

John Lasseter is taking a six-month leave of absence from the senior creative post at Walt Disney Co.'s animation operations, he told staff in an email that cited unspecified "missteps" on his part, including making some personnel feel "disrespected and uncomfortable."

CBS, PBS Sever Ties With Charlie Rose

CBS fired veteran broadcast journalist Charlie Rose after reports of allegations of sexual harassment that the media company called "extremely disturbing and intolerable."

November 21, 2017 23:15 ET (04:15 GMT)