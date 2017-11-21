Materials Up on Increased Risk Appetite, Weaker Dollar -- Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers rose as traders dived into the riskiest, most economically sensitive sectors. Shares of AK Steel Holding rose after analysts at brokerage Credit Suisse said the punishment meted out by investors for the steelmaker's weak quarterly earnings report was disproportionate, given potential for higher pricing in automotive and other specialty markets next year. In a good sign for global trade in raw materials, dry cargo shipper Star Bulk Carriers narrowed its third-quarter loss, helped by demand for iron ore, coal and grains from Asian and South American markets. Gold futures rose as the dollar weakened against sterling and other currencies, partly because of hints from the Bank of England that it may raise interest rates to stave off inflation.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 21, 2017 16:22 ET (21:22 GMT)