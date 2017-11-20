On Our Radar

Slight Rise Seen in Existing Home Sales -- Data Week Ahead Update

Features Dow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Tuesday 1000 Existing Home Sales Oct 5.40M (24) 5.39M

-- percent change Oct +0.2% +0.7%

Wednesday 0830 Jobless Claims Nov 18 240K (17) 249K

0830 Durable Goods Orders Oct +0.2% (23) +2.0%*

1000 Consumer Sentiment Nov 98.0 (16) 97.8**

(Final)

Friday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Nov 54.2 (4) 54.6***

0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Nov 55.5 (3) 55.3***

*Revised Figure

**Nov Prelim Reading

***End Oct-Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

