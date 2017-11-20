Slight Rise Seen in Existing Home Sales -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 1000 Existing Home Sales Oct 5.40M (24) 5.39M
-- percent change Oct +0.2% +0.7%
Wednesday 0830 Jobless Claims Nov 18 240K (17) 249K
0830 Durable Goods Orders Oct +0.2% (23) +2.0%*
1000 Consumer Sentiment Nov 98.0 (16) 97.8**
(Final)
Friday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Nov 54.2 (4) 54.6***
0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Nov 55.5 (3) 55.3***
*Revised Figure
**Nov Prelim Reading
***End Oct-Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
November 20, 2017 14:18 ET (19:18 GMT)