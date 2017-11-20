Shire plc Shire Plc : Directorate Change

TIDMSHP
Shire to Appoint Thomas Dittrich as Chief Financial Officer and Member
of the Board of Directors
November 20, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG), the global
biotech leader in rare diseases, today announced that Thomas Dittrich
will join the company as Chief Financial Officer, and become an
Executive member of the Board of Directors and a member of the Executive
Committee. Thomas will assume his roles at Shire in early 2018 following
a transition period from his current employer.
"Thomas's wealth of experience while leading the finance teams at
numerous multinational companies, including Amgen for several years,
will be a tremendous asset for Shire as we continue to execute as the
leading global biotech focused on rare diseases," said Dr. Flemming
Ornskov, MD, MPH, Chief Executive Officer, Shire. "His unique financial
skillset and results-oriented mentality make him the right person to
lead Shire's finance function."
Thomas is currently Chief Financial Officer and a member of the
Executive Committee at Sulzer Ltd, a publicly-listed, global industrial
engineering and manufacturing company. He joined Sulzer in August 2014,
serving as Chief Executive Officer ad interim between August 2015 and
December 2015. At Sulzer, he was instrumental in designing the company's
transformation program and drove key upgrades to finance and IT
functions, as well as to capital structure and resource allocation
initiatives.
Prior to joining Sulzer, Thomas served as Vice President, Finance
Corporate Planning and Chief Accounting Officer of Amgen Inc. between
2010 and 2014. Between 2006 and 2010, he was Vice President, Finance and
Chief Financial Officer of Amgen International. Thomas also spent eight
years with Dell where he held various finance and general manager roles.
Earlier in his career, Thomas worked at Booz & Co and Helbing Management
Consulting AG in operational and merger and acquisition roles,
respectively.
"Thomas is a talented global executive who will bring to Shire a broad
range of experiences from both inside and outside the pharmaceutical
industry," said Susan Kilsby, Chairman of the Board at Shire. "The Board
and I look forward to working with him during this transformational time
in the Company's history."
"I am thrilled to join Shire at such an exciting time in the Company's
evolution," said Thomas Dittrich. "I look forward to working with the
Board, the Executive Committee and the Finance organization as we build
upon Shire's strong fundamentals to drive future growth and shareholder
value."
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations
Ian Karp ikarp@shire.com +1 781 482 9018
Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com +44 203 549 0874
Media
Amy Ryan aryan0@shire.com +1 617 588 8687
Katie Joyce kjoyce@shire.com +1 781 482 2779
NOTES TO EDITORS
No further information is required to be disclosed pursuant to 9.6.13R
of the UK Listing Rules.
About Shire
Shire is the leading global biotechnology company focused on serving
people with rare diseases. We strive to develop best-in-class products,
many of which are available in more than 100 countries, across core
therapeutic areas including Immunology, Hereditary Angioedema,
Hematology, Lysosomal Storage Disorders, Gastrointestinal / Internal
Medicine / Endocrine, Ophthalmics, a growing franchise in Oncology, and
Neuroscience.
Our employees come to work every day with a shared mission: to develop
and deliver breakthrough therapies for the hundreds of millions of
people in the world affected by rare diseases and other high-need
conditions, and who lack effective therapies to live their lives to the
fullest.
www.shire.com
