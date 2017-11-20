Shire plc Shire Plc : Directorate Change

TIDMSHP

Shire to Appoint Thomas Dittrich as Chief Financial Officer and Member

of the Board of Directors

November 20, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG), the global

biotech leader in rare diseases, today announced that Thomas Dittrich

will join the company as Chief Financial Officer, and become an

Executive member of the Board of Directors and a member of the Executive

Committee. Thomas will assume his roles at Shire in early 2018 following

a transition period from his current employer.

"Thomas's wealth of experience while leading the finance teams at

numerous multinational companies, including Amgen for several years,

will be a tremendous asset for Shire as we continue to execute as the

leading global biotech focused on rare diseases," said Dr. Flemming

Ornskov, MD, MPH, Chief Executive Officer, Shire. "His unique financial

skillset and results-oriented mentality make him the right person to

lead Shire's finance function."

Thomas is currently Chief Financial Officer and a member of the

Executive Committee at Sulzer Ltd, a publicly-listed, global industrial

engineering and manufacturing company. He joined Sulzer in August 2014,

serving as Chief Executive Officer ad interim between August 2015 and

December 2015. At Sulzer, he was instrumental in designing the company's

transformation program and drove key upgrades to finance and IT

functions, as well as to capital structure and resource allocation

initiatives.

Prior to joining Sulzer, Thomas served as Vice President, Finance

Corporate Planning and Chief Accounting Officer of Amgen Inc. between

2010 and 2014. Between 2006 and 2010, he was Vice President, Finance and

Chief Financial Officer of Amgen International. Thomas also spent eight

years with Dell where he held various finance and general manager roles.

Earlier in his career, Thomas worked at Booz & Co and Helbing Management

Consulting AG in operational and merger and acquisition roles,

respectively.

"Thomas is a talented global executive who will bring to Shire a broad

range of experiences from both inside and outside the pharmaceutical

industry," said Susan Kilsby, Chairman of the Board at Shire. "The Board

and I look forward to working with him during this transformational time

in the Company's history."

"I am thrilled to join Shire at such an exciting time in the Company's

evolution," said Thomas Dittrich. "I look forward to working with the

Board, the Executive Committee and the Finance organization as we build

upon Shire's strong fundamentals to drive future growth and shareholder

value."

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Ian Karp ikarp@shire.com +1 781 482 9018

Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com +44 203 549 0874

Media

Amy Ryan aryan0@shire.com +1 617 588 8687

Katie Joyce kjoyce@shire.com +1 781 482 2779

NOTES TO EDITORS

No further information is required to be disclosed pursuant to 9.6.13R

of the UK Listing Rules.

About Shire

Shire is the leading global biotechnology company focused on serving

people with rare diseases. We strive to develop best-in-class products,

many of which are available in more than 100 countries, across core

therapeutic areas including Immunology, Hereditary Angioedema,

Hematology, Lysosomal Storage Disorders, Gastrointestinal / Internal

Medicine / Endocrine, Ophthalmics, a growing franchise in Oncology, and

Neuroscience.

Our employees come to work every day with a shared mission: to develop

and deliver breakthrough therapies for the hundreds of millions of

people in the world affected by rare diseases and other high-need

conditions, and who lack effective therapies to live their lives to the

fullest.

www.shire.com

