Stock Markets Mostly Higher

An overnight pullback in the yen helped Japanese stocks rebound early Tuesday, while technology companies led broader gains in Asia.

Draghi Warns Brexit Could Put Financial Stability at Risk

Britain's departure from the European Union poses significant risks to the region's financial stability that regulators can't yet quantify, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi warned.

RBA Frets Over Low Wage Growth In Other Economies

Australia's central bank is nervously watching labor markets in other major economies, noting scant wage pressures even as full employment has been reached.

Yellen to Leave Fed Board When New Chief Takes Over

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen said she would resign as a member of the Fed's board of governors once her successor as chairman has been sworn in.

BOE's Ramsden Says Weak Wage Growth Kept Him From Backing Rate Rise

The Bank of England's David Ramsden said he voted against the U.K. central bank's interest-rate increase this month because of weak wage growth.

U.S. Treasury Sanctions 'Large-Scale' Iran Counterfeiting Ring

The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on what the Treasury Department describes as a "large-scale" Iranian counterfeiting ring that it says is run by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Venezuela Turns to Billionaire Debt Investor to Help With Bond Crisis

Billionaire distressed debt investor David Martínez urged Venezuela's struggling government to default on its bonds days before the country's surprise announcement to restructure its obligations.

Nigeria Set for $3 Billion Bond Sale as Pricing Suggests Favorable Demand

Nigeria was set to sell $3 billion in debt on Monday, one of the largest bonds from an African nation and an indication that demand for some riskier investments remains strong.

Leading Economic Indicators Index Rises

An economic index that measures business trends increased in October as impacts from a string of catastrophic hurricanes dissipated.

Takeovers Roar to Life as Companies Hear Footsteps From Tech Giants

Mergers and acquisitions announced in the U.S. in November hit a near-record $200 billion as CEOs in many industries join forces to fend off competition from Amazon, Facebook, Google and Netflix.

