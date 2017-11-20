Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Durable Goods, Eurozone Confidence, U.K. Tax Plan

The week ahead will feature durable-goods data in the U.S., while in Europe, a reading on eurozone consumer confidence is due and the U.K. Treasury chief will present his latest tax plan.

Euro Drops After German Talks Fail

The euro fell in Asia after Chancellor Angela Merkel's efforts to form a government in Germany collapsed overnight, leaving the eurozone's largest economy in political limbo almost two months after its general election.

Euro's Slide Weighs on Stocks

Political uncertainty in Germany weighed on Japanese equities, while Chinese stocks rallied into the close, erasing early weakness fueled by concerns about the impact of new regulations.

Developed Economies' Stock Gains Pale Beside Emerging Markets' GDP Boom

A sharp disconnect has emerged in global financial markets: Developing countries with the strongest growth over the past decade have had mostly stagnant markets, while advanced economies that have posted sluggish growth have had booming stock markets. That divergence is unlikely to last.

Some Fund Ads Misrepresent Morningstar Ratings

Money managers are sometimes misrepresenting ratings from Morningstar Inc. in advertisements aimed at investors, a Wall Street Journal review has found.

Japan's Exports Rise for 11th Straight Month

Japanese exports rose 14.0% in October from a year ago, helped by strong overseas demand for cars and tools to make semiconductors, data from Japan's finance ministry showed Monday.

U.S. Rebuffs China's Charm Offensive, Edging Closer to Trade War

The administration is investigating trade actions against China as it looks to fundamentally challenge Chinese trade practices and reject a tradition of eking out concessions from Beijing around high-level meetings.

Temporary Bank Regulator Departs, but Maybe Not for Good

The acting comptroller of the currency, Keith Noreika, is ending an eventful and unusual tenure in charge of a federal banking regulator, where he spent about 200 days criticizing other regulators, unilaterally changing policies and provoking arguments.

Buoyant Central and Eastern Europe Revives Overheating Fears

The speed and scale of Europe's economic recovery has taken almost everyone by surprise, and nowhere has the turnaround been more impressive than in central and Eastern Europe. Nonetheless, the region faces challenges that pose risks to the recovery.

How to Spot a Market Top

With central banks scaling back stimulus in a world filled with money, the current investing nirvana is facing its biggest threat in years. Heard on the Street walks through the risks and likely scenarios for markets in the coming months.

