Yellen to Leave Fed Board When New Central Bank Chief Takes Over

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen said she would resign as a member of the Fed's board of governors once her successor as chairman has been sworn in.

Draghi Warns Brexit Could Put Financial Stability at Risk

Britain's departure from the European Union poses significant risks to the region's financial stability that regulators can't yet quantify, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi warned.

Venezuela Turns to Billionaire Debt Investor to Help With Bond Crisis

Billionaire distressed debt investor David Martínez urged Venezuela's struggling government to default on its bonds days before the country's surprise announcement to restructure its obligations.

PayPal to Introduce Customers to Robo Investing

The San Jose, Calif., payments company is connecting its website and smartphone apps with those of Acorns Grow Inc., a five-year-old automated savings and investment service.

Carlyle Group to Buy Payroll-Services Firm BenefitMall

Carlyle Group LP has agreed to buy BenefitMall, a Dallas company that provides payroll and employee-benefits services, allowing the company's venture backer, Austin Ventures, to cash out for the second time.

Zions to Challenge Its 'Big Bank' Label

Zions Bancorp has long insisted it isn't the same as bigger rivals with Wall Street businesses. Now it wants regulators to say so too.

Borrowing Bonanza in Emerging Markets

A decade of loose monetary policy from the Federal Reserve has sent gushers of cash to emerging markets. One big impact has been to reduce funding costs for a host of riskier, first-time borrowers such as Maldives and Tajikistan.

Nigeria Set for $3 Billion Bond Sale as Pricing Suggests Favorable Demand

Nigeria was set to sell $3 billion in debt on Monday, one of the largest bonds from an African nation and an indication that demand for some riskier investments remains strong.

Can Jes Staley Get Barclays in Shape to Fight Heavyweights?

Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley wants to reinvigorate the British bank by reinvesting in investment banking, where returns have been poor of late-and investors aren't pleased.

Temporary Bank Regulator Departs, but Maybe Not for Good

The acting comptroller of the currency, Keith Noreika, is ending an eventful and unusual tenure in charge of a federal banking regulator, where he spent about 200 days criticizing other regulators, unilaterally changing policies and provoking arguments.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 20, 2017 16:15 ET (21:15 GMT)