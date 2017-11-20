U.S. Files Lawsuit Challenging AT&T-Time Warner Deal

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit Monday challenging AT&T's proposed acquisition of Time Warner, alleging the combination of the two companies poses an unlawful threat to competition that could raise prices and slow innovation.

Nebraska Regulators Approve Keystone XL Pipeline

Nebraska officials approved the Keystone XL pipeline, removing the last major regulatory hurdle, though the future of the long-delayed project remains far from certain.

Volvo Promises Uber Fleet of Self-Driving Taxis by 2019

Volvo said it has agreed to supply Uber Technologies with a fleet of 24,000 self-driving taxis beginning in 2019-one of the first and biggest commercial orders for such vehicles.

Activist Jana Discloses Stake in Outback Steakhouse Owner

Shares of Outback Steakhouse owner Bloomin' Brands shot up on Monday after activist hedge fund Jana Partners disclosed a large stake and plans to push for change, including a possible sale.

Starboard Value Takes 10.7% Stake in Mellanox Technologies

Starboard Value has taken a 10.7% stake in Mellanox Technologies, urging the company to improve its margins and stock and explore a potential sale, a thesis in part helped by deal talks at Marvell Technology, where Starboard has a seat.

Carlyle Group to Buy Payroll-Services Firm BenefitMall

Carlyle Group LP has agreed to buy BenefitMall, a Dallas company that provides payroll and employee-benefits services, allowing the company's venture backer, Austin Ventures, to cash out for the second time.

Marvell Confirms $6 Billion Purchase of Chip Maker Cavium

Marvell Technology plans to buy chip maker Cavium in a $6 billion cash-and-stock deal that would set it up to better compete with semiconductor giants such as Intel and Broadcom.

Glencore Upends Board of Congo Unit Amid Probe

A Glencore copper operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo faces scrutiny from Canadian regulators over financial statements and disclosures related to international bribery and anticorruption laws. The company said it is reshuffling the board of that subsidiary.

Takata Faces Creditor Backlash Over Bankruptcy Payment Plan

Auto parts maker Takata Corp. is headed into a tough last lap as it races to raise money to pay off a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department over its defective air bags.

Retailers Try New Pricing Tricks to Battle Amazon on Black Friday

Instead of copying Amazon's playbook, retailers such as Wal-Mart and Target are coming up with new tricks to maximize sales ahead of Black Friday.

