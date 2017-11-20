U.S. Set to File Suit Challenging AT&T-Time Warner Deal

The Justice Department is expected to file a lawsuit Monday challenging AT&T's proposed acquisition of Time Warner. The companies are expected to fight the suit, a move that would leave the fate of the transaction in the hands of a judge.

Nebraska Approves Keystone XL Pipeline Construction

Nebraska officials on Monday approved the Keystone XL pipeline, removing the last major regulatory hurdle standing in the way of the long-delayed project.

Volvo Promises Uber Fleet of Self-Driving Taxis by 2019

Volvo said it has agreed to supply Uber Technologies with a fleet of 24,000 self-driving taxis beginning in 2019-one of the first and biggest commercial orders for such vehicles.

Carlyle Group to Buy Payroll-Services Firm BenefitMall

Carlyle Group LP has agreed to buy BenefitMall, a Dallas company that provides payroll and employee-benefits services, allowing the company's venture backer, Austin Ventures, to cash out for the second time.

Marvell Confirms $6 Billion Purchase of Chip Maker Cavium

Marvell Technology plans to buy chip maker Cavium in a $6 billion cash-and-stock deal that would set it up to better compete with semiconductor giants such as Intel and Broadcom.

Glencore Upends Board of Congo Unit Amid Probe

A Glencore copper operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo faces scrutiny from Canadian regulators over financial statements and disclosures related to international bribery and anticorruption laws. The company said it is reshuffling the board of that subsidiary.

Retailers Try New Pricing Tricks to Battle Amazon on Black Friday

Instead of copying Amazon's playbook, retailers such as Wal-Mart and Target are coming up with new tricks to maximize sales ahead of Black Friday.

Alibaba to Buy Big Stake in Wal-Mart China Rival

E-commerce giant Alibaba is adding to its already-sizeable bet on brick-and-mortar, saying it will pay $2.88 billion for a 36% stake in China's second-largest big-box retailer, Sun Art Retail.

FanDuel CEO, Co-Founder Eccles to Leave Company

FanDuel CEO Nigel Eccles is leaving the fantasy-sports website he co-founded in 2009, months after FanDuel and rival DraftKings called off a merger.

Zions to Challenge Its 'Big Bank' Label

Zions Bancorp has long insisted it isn't the same as bigger rivals with Wall Street businesses. Now it wants regulators to say so too.

November 20, 2017 17:15 ET (22:15 GMT)