Marvell Confirms $6 Billion Purchase of Chip Maker Cavium

Marvell Technology Group plans to buy chip maker Cavium in a $6 billion cash-and-stock deal that would set it up to better compete with semiconductor giants such as Intel and Broadcom.

After Decade of Delays, Keystone XL Nears Approval

Nebraska officials are set to decide whether to green-light the Keystone XL pipeline, the last major regulatory approval standing in the way of the long-delayed project.

Zions to Challenge Its 'Big Bank' Label

Zions Bancorp has long insisted it isn't the same as bigger rivals with Wall Street businesses. Now it wants regulators to say so too.

Altice Plans to Sell Noncore Assets to Pare Debt

Altice promised to pare its mountain of debt by selling "noncore assets" rather than by issuing new equity, reassuring jittery investors who have sent the telecommunications company's shares into a tailspin recently.

Alibaba to Buy Big Stake in Wal-Mart China Rival

E-commerce giant Alibaba is adding to its already-sizeable bet on brick-and-mortar, saying it will pay $2.88 billion for a 36% stake in China's second-largest big-box retailer, Sun Art Retail.

GE Housecleaning Will Alter Board's Makeup

A housecleaning at GE's board will remove many long-term associates of former Chief Jeff Immelt and aims to create a board that is more closely aligned with CEO John Flannery's strategy to streamline the industrial giant.

Locus Robotics Raises $25 Million in Round Led by Scale Venture Partners

Locus Robotics Corp., whose robots help workers fulfill e-commerce orders, raised $25 million in a funding round led by Scale Venture Partners that the company plans to use to develop new products and expand into new markets.

Volkswagen to Invest EUR22.8 Billion World-Wide

Volkswagen said it will invest EUR22.8 billion in the future viability of its plants from 2018 to 2022

FCC to Outline Plan to Roll Back Rules on Net Neutrality

Regulators are expected to unveil plans for reversing Obama-era rules that require internet service providers to treat all web traffic equally, a move that could reshape the internet economy and consumers' online experience.

How China's Acquisitive HNA Group Fell From Favor

CEO Adam Tan drove the global ascent and ambition of the conglomerate, which has sought comparisons to Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. It is now drawing the scrutiny of regulators and Wall Street, and its debt-fueled expansion has hit a wall.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 20, 2017 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)