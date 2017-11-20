GE Housecleaning Will Alter Board's Makeup

A housecleaning at GE's board will remove many long-term associates of former Chief Jeff Immelt and aims to create a board that is more closely aligned with CEO John Flannery's strategy to streamline the industrial giant.

Alibaba to Buy Big Stake in Wal-Mart China Rival

E-commerce giant Alibaba is adding to its already-sizeable bet on brick-and-mortar, saying it will pay $2.88 billion for a 36% stake in China's second-largest big-box retailer, Sun Art Retail.

Marvell Nears Deal to Buy Cavium for About $6 Billion

The acquisition would create a bigger and more well-rounded competitor to chip-making giants such as Intel Corp. and Broadcom Ltd.

Zions Plans to Challenge Its 'Big Bank' Label

Zions Bancorp has long insisted it isn't the same as bigger rivals with Wall Street businesses. Now it wants regulators to say so too.

Volkswagen to Invest EUR22.8 Billion World-Wide

Volkswagen said it will invest EUR22.8 billion in the future viability of its plants from 2018 to 2022

How China's Acquisitive HNA Group Fell From Favor

CEO Adam Tan drove the global ascent and ambition of the conglomerate, which has sought comparisons to Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. It is now drawing the scrutiny of regulators and Wall Street, and its debt-fueled expansion has hit a wall.

Televisa Executive Killed in Apparent Robbery Attempt

Adolfo Lagos, a senior executive of television broadcaster Grupo Televisa was shot dead Sunday in an apparent robbery attempt while biking near Mexico City, the company said.

Big Oil and Auto Makers Throw a Lifeline to the Combustion Engine

Oil companies and the auto industry are teaming up to preserve the internal combustion engine, as tough regulation and electric vehicles put the car industry's century-old technology at risk.

YO! Sushi to Buy Bento Sushi to Expand in North America

YO! Sushi, the U.K.-based restaurant group, has agreed to acquire Canada's Bento Sushi, for about $78.3 million in a bid to expand in North America.

Outcome Health Offers Voluntary Buyouts to Employees

Outcome Health, a Chicago startup, offered voluntary buyouts to employees, and Harvard Health Publishing and the American Medical Association put their partnerships with the company on pause.

November 20, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)