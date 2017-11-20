GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Grain, Soybean Futures Mixed on Outside Markets

Falling crude oil prices and a higher U.S. dollar pressured soybean futures, taking money out of the commodity sector and making American exports more expensive.

Oilseed contracts traded lower for much of Monday's session before closing little changed. January soybean futures fell 0.1% to $9.90 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade.

Corn, Soybean Harvest Nears Completion -- Market Talk

16:21 ET - US farmers have all but completed this year's corn and soybean harvest. USDA says that farmers collected 96% of their soybean crop as of Sunday, along with 90% of corn. The pace of the corn harvest still lingers the average of recent years, after rainfall earlier this season delayed fieldwork, but analysts nevertheless expect a bumper crop this year. Traders say physical prices for grain and oilseed should firm as the supply of newly harvested crops into the cash market slows. (benjamin.parkin@wsj.com; @b_parkyn)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Oil Pulls Back as OPEC Optimism Fades

Oil prices pulled back Monday as doubts arose over whether a meeting of global crude producers next week would result in an extension of output cuts.

Light, sweet crude for December settled down 46 cents, or 0.8%, to $56.09 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent, the global benchmark, declined 50 cents, or 0.8%, to $62.22 a barrel.

Carrefour Chinese Asset Disposals on the Cards: Bryan Garnier -- Market Talk

1041 GMT - Carrefour could sell off its Chinese assets if the French supermarket group does not partner with a local retailer or online vendor, says Bryan, Garnier & Co. The analysts believe that the company could dispose of assets as part of a strategy to exit countries where it has no hope of becoming a major player or profitable. Bryan, Garnier rates Carrefour as buy, with a fair value price of EUR20, up 20%. Shares trade up 0.2% at EUR16.60. (euan.conley@dowjones.com)

THE MARKETS:

Growing Supply, Thanksgiving Shopping Pressure Cattle Futures

Cattle futures fell on Monday after a government report showed a larger-than-expected uptick in supplies.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that feedyards placed 2.39 million cattle in their lots for fattening in October, a 10% increase from a year earlier and more than the 8% increase forecast by analysts.

