Marvell Nears Deal to Buy Cavium for About $6 Billion

The acquisition would create a bigger and more well-rounded competitor to chip-making giants such as Intel Corp. and Broadcom Ltd.

How China's Acquisitive HNA Group Fell From Favor

CEO Adam Tan drove the global ascent and ambition of the conglomerate, which has sought comparisons to Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. It is now drawing the scrutiny of regulators and Wall Street, and its debt-fueled expansion has hit a wall.

Surprise Bidder for Weinstein Co. Proposes Majority-Female Board

Maria Contreras-Sweet, who previously led the Small Business Administration, has submitted an offer to acquire Weinstein Co. and keep the embattled studio in business with new, majority-women leadership.

GE Housecleaning Will Alter Board's Makeup

A housecleaning at GE's board will remove many long-term associates of former Chief Jeff Immelt and aims to create a board that is more closely aligned with CEO John Flannery's strategy to streamline the industrial giant.

Televisa Executive Killed in Apparent Robbery Attempt

Adolfo Lagos, a senior executive of television broadcaster Grupo Televisa was shot dead Sunday in an apparent robbery attempt while biking near Mexico City, the company said.

What's Ailing Barclays? Jes Staley Has Little Time to Figure It Out

Barclays PLC Chief Executive Jes Staley wants to reinvigorate the British bank by reinvesting in investment banking, where returns have been poor of late-and investors aren't pleased.

Toshiba to Raise $5.3 Billion in Sale of New Shares

Toshiba Corp. said it would raise Yen600 billion ($5.3 billion) through the sale of new shares to foreign funds, a step to avoid a delisting from the Tokyo Stock Exchange if the planned sale of its chip unit is delayed.

'Justice League' Opening Falls Short of Expectations

"Justice League," a megabudget production in which Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman and other super-heroes team up opened to an estimated $96 million in the U.S. and Canada this weekend.

The Latest Path to Silicon Valley Riches: Stake Sales

Entrepreneurs and venture investors are cashing out of hot startups through secondary sales of big stakes, rather than waiting for companies to go public or be acquired.

Big Oil and Auto Makers Throw a Lifeline to the Combustion Engine

Oil companies and the auto industry are teaming up to preserve the internal combustion engine, as tough regulation and electric vehicles put the car industry's century-old technology at risk.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 19, 2017 21:15 ET (02:15 GMT)