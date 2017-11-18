What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (November 18, 2017).

Emerging-market bonds are showing signs of stress, part of a broader world-wide correction in junk-bond prices this week.

Fox's global operations are the main focus for Comcast and others interested in acquiring some of the media company's assets.

Wells Fargo fired its head of consumer lending for critical comments he made about regulators.

Auto makers in China are struggling to find buyers for electric vehicles.

Tesla is promising an electric truck that can travel 500 miles on one charge.

Stocks fell, dragging the S&P 500 and Dow to weekly losses. The blue chips slid 100.12 points to 23358.24.

Bitcoin's price surged to a record of almost $8,000, erasing a sharp pullback.

Stitch Fix stumbled in its Nasdaq debut closing just over its IPO price at $15.15.

Abercrombie & Fitch and Foot Locker posted strong sales, boosting shares.

Google is expanding in Japan to ride a wave of technology investment in Asia.

