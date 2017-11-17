What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (November 17, 2017).

The House passed a sweeping tax-overhaul bill that would reduce the corporate rate to its lowest point since 1939 and cut individual taxes for most households in 2018.

Mugabe met with Zimbabwe's top general and international mediators, but there was no sign of an imminent deal to end his rule.

Sen. Franken was accused of sexual misconduct by a woman who said he kissed her against her will during a 2006 USO tour.

Alabama Democrat Jones is gaining traction ahead of a special Senate election as rival Moore faces sexual-misconduct allegations.

A federal judge declared a mistrial in the corruption trial of New Jersey Sen. Menendez.

The U.S. is laying the groundwork to build a type of missile banned by a Cold War-era pact unless Russia abandons its own effort.

Mueller's team in mid-October issued a subpoena to Trump's campaign requesting Russia-related documents from top officials.

Cambodia's high court dissolved the main opposition party, effectively making the country a one-party state.

Trump's budget director is expected to become acting CFPB head when Cordray resigns this month.

TransCanada said its Keystone pipeline leaked roughly 5,000 barrels of oil in South Dakota.

November 17, 2017