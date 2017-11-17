Tech Stocks Down On Tax Bill Views - Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies fell amid doubts about the outlook for tax legislation. Shares of Stitch Fix rallied on their market debut, though the fashion startup's initial-public offering below expectations. After lukewarm performance for Snapchat parent Snap and meal-kit concern Blue Apron, analysts say investors are growing wary of technology IPOs. Tesla's Semi "big rig" truck launch was impressive and even more ambitious than anticipated, according to one brokerage. "What we heard at the launch was very impressive but there remain some questions," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a research note, adding that the size of the battery is one unknown variable. Nevertheless, "the Tesla truck appears to best current diesel truck performance in almost every measurable way," said the Morgan Stanley analysts. Wal-mart and JBHunt are among those who have pre-ordered Tesla Semi trucks.
