U.S. Housing Starts Rose in October

U.S. housing starts rose in October to the highest level in a year, a sign home builders are getting back on track after hurricane activity weighed on residential construction in September.

Two Weeks of Frenzied Negotiations Led to Bank-Relief Deal

Moderate Democrats worked with the GOP on a plan to roll back the Dodd-Frank law, marking the first significant bipartisan agreement to relieve small and regional lenders from a number of restrictions.

Global Stocks Flat After Bumpy Week

Moves in global markets were muted, with the momentum in stocks stalling and the dollar down as investors track political developments in Washington.

ECB's Weidmann: ECB Proposals on Bad Loans Are 'a Sensible Way Forward'

German central-bank President Jens Weidmann sided with the European Central Bank in a dispute with Italian officials over how to reduce the quantity of nonperforming loans.

House Backs GOP Tax-Overhaul Bill

The House of Representatives passed a bill that would usher in the most far-reaching overhaul of the U.S. tax system in 31 years, backing a plan that would lower the corporate tax rate to its lowest point since 1939 and cut individual taxes for most households in 2018.

ECB's Draghi Upbeat on Economy but Insists Stimulus Still Needed

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi delivered a glowing report card on the eurozone's economic recovery, arguing that growth is likely to continue as companies and individuals increase spending and investment.

Oil Climbs on OPEC Hopes

Oil prices ticked up after a week of losses, boosted by fresh signs that Saudi Arabia plans to back an extension of OPEC's deal to curb global production.

Bitcoin Erases Losses, Snaps Back to Nearly $8,000

The price of bitcoin surged Friday to a record near $8,000, erasing the sharp pullback last weekend in a stretch that is volatile even by the digital currency's standards.

Asia's Bond Market Hits a Rough Patch

A trio of canceled bond sales and weakening investor demand for emerging-market junk bonds are pointing to new strains in Asia's credit markets, after a strong rally earlier this year.

Junk Bond Outflows Surge Following Market Selloff

Investors pulled money out of junk-bond funds at a near record pace over the past week, amid steep losses in the high-yield market.

November 17, 2017 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)