Oil Climbs on OPEC Expectations

Oil prices gained Friday after a week of losses, on fresh signs that Saudi Arabia plans to back an extension of OPEC's deal to curb global production.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Unchanged in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. remained unchanged at 738 this week.The nation's gas rig count rose.

Mexico Secures Even Lower Prices for Clean Energy in Auction

Mexico expects investment of around $2.4 billion in the next three years in new electricity generation projects as a result of its third long-term power auction, which saw prices for clean energy fall.

Leak Detected in Keystone Pipeline Ahead of Nebraska Vote on Extension

TransCanada Corp.'s Keystone pipeline leaked roughly 5,000 barrels of oil in South Dakota. The leak comes only a few days before the Nebraska Public Service Commission decides whether to let the company build an extension through the state.

Trump's Pick to Oversee EPA Unit May Be in Trouble in Senate

President Trump's pick to oversee chemical safety at the Environmental Protection Agency may be in trouble in the Senate, as two Republicans have declared their opposition and a third said she is leaning against the nominee.

Tesla Reveals Semi Truck With 500-Mile Range, New Roadster Car

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed the company's first all-electric semitrailer truck and a $200,000 super car, his latest attempt to stir excitement as the company struggles to mass-produce an affordable sedan.

Norway Considers Pulling Its $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Out of Oil Stocks

Norway's sovereign wealth fund said it may stop buying oil and gas stocks, a move that would deprive the energy sector of investment from a $1 trillion asset manager.

Investors Holding Venezuela Default Protection Get $1 Billion Payday

Investors who hold insurance-like derivatives against a Venezuelan default will receive a payout of more than $1 billion following a financial industry panel ruling, the latest sign that Wall Street is bracing for a messy debt restructuring.

Scana Proposes to Lower Rates After Ending Nuclear Plant Project

Scana said it would absorb some of the construction costs from its failed nuclear plant project and rollback rates for South Carolina utility customers, as it faces pressure from state regulators and consumer groups over its handling of the development.

Mexico's Pemex to Revamp Gas Stations as Competition Steps Up

Mexico's state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos is revamping its network of franchised service stations and will use its advantages to offer competitive prices.

