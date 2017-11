Leak Detected in Keystone Pipeline Ahead of Nebraska Vote on Extension

Continue Reading Below

TransCanada Corp.'s Keystone pipeline leaked roughly 5,000 barrels of oil in South Dakota. The leak comes only a few days before the Nebraska Public Service Commission decides whether to let the company build an extension through the state.

Trump's Pick to Oversee EPA Unit May Be in Trouble in Senate

President Trump's pick to oversee chemical safety at the Environmental Protection Agency may be in trouble in the Senate, as two Republicans have declared their opposition and a third said she is leaning against the nominee.

Rising U.S. Oil Stocks Weigh on Prices

Oil prices extended their losing streak as rising U.S. petroleum inventories and wavering demand forecasts continued to weigh on the market.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Norway Considers Pulling Its $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Out of Oil Stocks

Norway's sovereign wealth fund said it may stop buying oil and gas stocks, a move that would deprive the energy sector of investment from a $1 trillion asset manager.

Investors Holding Venezuela Default Protection Get $1 Billion Payday

Investors who hold insurance-like derivatives against a Venezuelan default will receive a payout of more than $1 billion following a financial industry panel ruling, the latest sign that Wall Street is bracing for a messy debt restructuring.

Scana Proposes to Lower Rates After Ending Nuclear Plant Project

Scana said it would absorb some of the construction costs from its failed nuclear plant project and rollback rates for South Carolina utility customers, as it faces pressure from state regulators and consumer groups over its handling of the development.

Mexico Secures Even Lower Prices for Clean Energy in Auction

Mexico expects investment of around $2.4 billion in the next three years in new electricity generation projects as a result of its third long-term power auction, which saw prices for clean energy fall.

Mexico's Pemex to Revamp Gas Stations as Competition Steps Up

Mexico's state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos is revamping its network of franchised service stations and will use its advantages to offer competitive prices.

SandRidge Energy Confirms $746 Million Deal to Buy Bonanza Creek

SandRidge Energy said Wednesday it has reached a deal to buy Bonanza Creek Energy for $746 million in cash and stock.

Aiding Oil's Rebound: American Wildcatters Show Restraint

Oil traders and analysts have traced the market's recovery to signs of tighter supply and a return of geopolitical tensions. But many are also pointing to rising confidence that U.S. shale producers won't endlessly ramp up production.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 17, 2017 00:15 ET (05:15 GMT)