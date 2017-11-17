Naspers Expects 1st Half EPS to Nearly Double

Naspers Ltd. (NPN.JO) said Friday that it expects earnings per share for the first half of fiscal 2018 to nearly double on year.

The South African internet and media company said it expects EPS for the six months ended Sept. 30 to come in between 94% and 99% higher than the year-earlier period's figure, which was 129 US cents. This is an expected increase of between 121 cents and 128 cents.

Naspers said it anticipates core headline EPS, which the company regards as the appropriate indicator of its operating performance and that excludes non-recurring and non-operational items, to grow between 62% and 67% year on year.

November 17, 2017