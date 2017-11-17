Health Care Down Amid Regulatory Uncertainty - Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies declined as traders remained wary of possible changes to the U.S. insurance system. The Senate version of tax-cut legislation calls for the abolition of the Affordable Care Act mandate for individuals to purchase health insurance, a potentially transformative measure. Sierra Oncology said an early-stage clinical trials of a potential treatment for advanced cancer have shown it to be safe, and that it hopes to conduct an efficacy trial.
November 17, 2017 16:45 ET (21:45 GMT)