Energy Shares Rise As Oil Prices Rebound - Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers rose as oil futures snapped a losing streak. Still, fears that the return of oil to $50s per barrel would spur production on shale oilfields seem to have materialized. U.S. crude-oil production rose 7% in October, from a year earlier, to average 9.4 million barrels a day, the highest October output since 1972, according to a monthly report Friday from the American Petroleum Institute. Royal Dutch Shell's Vice-President of Global Crude Oil Trading and Supply Mike Muller, a prominent figure in the oil-trading world, stepped down after 29 years with the company, according to a Reuters report. TransCanada's Keystone pipeline leaked roughly 5,000 barrels of oil in South Dakota, the company said Thursday.
November 17, 2017 16:20 ET (21:20 GMT)