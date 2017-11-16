WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Nov 16

MILITARY, MEDIATORS TALK TO MUGABE ON ZIMBABWE'S FUTURE

Continue Reading Below

President Robert Mugabe met with the country's top general and international mediators in closed-door talks at Zimbabwe's State House on Thursday, but there was no sign of an imminent deal to end his 37-year rule.

SUNNIS IN LEBANON VENT AT SAUDI ALLY

Sunni Muslims in Lebanon who once looked to Saudi Arabia as a close ally and patron are now venting anger at the kingdom over the recent resignation of their political leader, Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

ISRAEL SEES RISING THREAT FROM IRAN AFTER ISIS

While much of the world celebrates the impending defeat of Islamic State, Israeli officials look at Syria and see little reason for joy. To them, a lesser enemy is being supplanted by a far more dangerous one-Iran and its allies.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

'THE UNIFICATION THAT NORTH KOREA WANTS WILL NEVER HAPPEN,' SOUTH KOREA SAYS

South Korea's unification minister dismissed Pyongyang's ambitions of unifying the Korean Peninsula on its terms, instead urging North Korea to sit down with Seoul for talks.

CAMBODIA'S SUPREME COURT OUTLAWS MAIN OPPOSITION PARTY

Cambodia's Supreme Court ruled to dissolve the main opposition party, effectively turning the country into the world's newest one-party state and cementing its long-serving leader Hun Sen's grip on power.

TOP OFFICIALS SKIP NAFTA TALKS AS MEXICO, CANADA DIGEST PROPOSALS

U.S., Canada and Mexico are leaving the latest round of Nafta talks to lower- level officials, reflecting how negotiations to remake the pact are focusing on technical details after U.S. proposals were branded unacceptable by its trade partners.

MADAGASCAR WRESTLES WITH WORST OUTBREAK OF PLAGUE IN HALF A CENTURY

Madagascar is scrambling to contain its worst outbreak of plague in at least 50 years, with more than 2,000 cases reported and over 170 deaths.

RUSSIA OFFERS VENEZUELA DEBT RELIEF

Russia threw a lifeline to Venezuela on Wednesday, restructuring the more than $3 billion it is owed by its economically and politically troubled South American ally.

(For continuously updated news from the Wall Street Journal, see WSJ.com at http://wsj.com.)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2017 17:14 ET (22:14 GMT)