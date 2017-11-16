What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (November 16, 2017).

Peltz narrowly won a seat on P&G's board, an official tally showed, weeks after the company claimed to have defeated the activist investor in a proxy fight.

CFPB head Cordray plans to leave before the end of November, paving the way for Trump to restructure the consumer watchdog.

Meredith has lined up financing commitments from several banks and the billionaire Koch brothers in pursuit of a takeover of Time Inc.

Vanguard is on pace to collect a record $350 billion in investor cash this year, underscoring the growing preference for passive funds.

SoftBank is shooting for a multibillion-dollar stake in Uber by paying one price to the company and a lower one to its shareholders.

Tencent reported another blowout quarter, as Asian tech firms continue to beat analysts' estimates.

The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, its biggest drop since early September. The Dow shed 138.19 points to 23271.28.

Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ sidestepped a New York investigation into its compliance with U.S. sanctions.

Russia threw a lifeline to Venezuela, restructuring the $3.15 billion it is owed by its South American ally.

Airbus and Boeing landed aircraft deals from discount carriers with a list value of over $75 billion.

Target's sales rose but profit fell and the firm gave a disappointing forecast.

