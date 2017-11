UniCredit Spa (UCG.MI) said on Thursday that it has appointed Michael Diederich as country chairman of Germany, effective Jan. 1 2018.

Mr Diederich replaces Theodor Weimer, who was apppointed chief executive officer of Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1.XE) on Thursday .

