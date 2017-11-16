Treasurys Slide as Investors Shift Back to Riskier Assets

U.S. government bond prices fell Thursday, retracing a portion of their recent gains as investors recovered some appetite for riskier assets.

In recent trading, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was 2.349%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 2.335% Wednesday.

Yields, which rise as bond prices fall, climbed overnight as global stocks gained, a reversal of the price action over the previous two days.

Stocks have fallen in recent days along with other riskier assets, such as junk-rated corporate debt, in what some analysts have characterized as a predictable bout of profit-taking following a lengthy rally. That has boosted Treasurys, which are seen as safe by investors because of their fixed interest payments and backing from the world's largest economy.

As stock indexes rose Thursday, junk-bond prices also ticked higher in a sign that investors are still fairly sanguine about asset valuations as economies around the world remain in growth mode.

One junk bond that has come under especially heavy pressure in recent weeks, an 11% bond due 2025 issued by Frontier Communications Inc., traded Thursday at 78.25 cents on the dollar, up from 75.75 cents on Wednesday, according to MarketAxess.

Recent economic data has continued to provide "a healthy, constructive backdrop" both for risky assets to thrive and for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, said John Herrmann, rates strategist at MUFG Securities in New York

Treasurys gained Wednesday despite what some analysts saw as relatively upbeat inflation data.

While the consumer-price index advanced just 0.1% in October from a month earlier, so-called core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs, rose 0.2% from September and 1.8% from a year earlier, marking its strongest annual gain since April.

Rising inflation tends to weigh on government bonds by chipping away at the purchasing power of their fixed payments.

