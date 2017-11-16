Ross Stores Raises Annual Profit Guidance

Shares in Ross Stores (ROST) rise 7% to $70.35 in extended trading after third-quarter results beat expectations and it raises expectations for sales in the fourth quarter. Ross now forecasts comparable sales for the 13 weeks ending Jan. 27 to increase 2% to 3%. Ross also projects fiscal 2017 earnings per share of $3.24 to $3.28, up from its previous view of $3.16 to $3.23, which include a roughly eight-cent benefit from an extra week this year. (maria.armental@wsj.com; @mjarmental)
November 16, 2017 16:52 ET (21:52 GMT)