Stocks Regain Ground After Losing Streak

Rising shares of Wal-Mart Stores and other consumer staples companies surged, putting the Dow Jones Industrial Average on pace for its biggest gain since September.

Senate Approves Joseph Otting for Top Banking Role

The Senate approved Joseph Otting as the comptroller of the currency, filling one of the remaining positions on the Trump administration's financial team.

Norway Considers Pulling Its $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Out of Oil Stocks

Norway's sovereign wealth fund said it may stop buying oil and gas stocks, a move that would deprive the energy sector of investment from a $1 trillion asset manager.

Rising U.S. Oil Stocks Weigh on Prices

Oil prices edged lower Thursday as rising U.S. petroleum inventories and wavering demand forecasts continued to weigh on the market.

Yellen to Testify Before Joint Economic Committee Nov. 29

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen will testify to the Joint Economic Committee on Nov. 29, in what likely will be her last congressional hearing before her term as chairwoman ends.

FCC Rolls Back Limits on Local Broadcast Ownership

The Federal Communications Commission reversed longstanding limits on local ownership of TV stations as well as radio stations and newspapers, opening the door to a new wave of consolidation.

BOE Will Act When 'Concrete' Details on Brexit Are Known, Officials Say

The Bank of England's senior officials pledged to act quickly to control inflation and support the economy once there is "concrete" information about the kind of deal the U.K. is going to strike as it leaves the EU.

U.S. Industrial Production Increased Strongly in October

U.S. manufacturing made a strong post-hurricane recovery in October, making up almost all output lost from hurricanes Harvey and Irma and boosting overall industrial production.

Treasury's New Approach to Debt: Go Short

The Treasury department is set to increase the share of shorter-term debt issuance and reduce the share of longer debt issuance, ending a yearslong trend that favored long-term debt issuance.

China Banking Regulator Looks to Tighten Investment Rules

China's banking regulator published draft rules Thursday to rein in investment in commercial lenders, including a provision requiring official approval for buying stakes of more than 5%.

November 16, 2017 15:15 ET (20:15 GMT)