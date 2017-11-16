Stocks Bounce Back After Losing Streak

Rising shares of Wal-Mart Stores and other consumer staples companies helped U.S. stocks rebound a day after the S&P 500 posted its biggest drop since September.

Philadelphia Fed Report Says Manufacturing Continues to Expand

Manufacturing activity across the mid-Atlantic expanded at a slower pace in November, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said in a report.

U.S. Industrial Production Increased Strongly in October

U.S. industrial output accelerated in October, because manufacturing production bounced back after hurricane-related disruptions.

Treasury's New Approach to Debt: Go Short

The Treasury department is set to increase the share of shorter-term debt issuance and reduce the share of longer debt issuance, ending a yearslong trend that favored long-term debt issuance.

China Banking Regulator Looks to Tighten Investment Rules

China's banking regulator published draft rules Thursday to rein in investment in commercial lenders, including a provision requiring official approval for buying stakes of more than 5%.

The Fed is Poisoning the Market. Here's the Antidote.

The Fed's communication strategy is encouraging bad risk taking and complacency. It's time to give the market a real surprise, says columnist James Mackintosh.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose to 249,000 Last Week

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits rose for the second straight week, but remained near historically low levels headed into the holiday season.

Rising U.S. Oil Stocks Weigh on Prices

Oil prices edged lower Thursday as rising U.S. petroleum inventories and wavering demand forecasts continued to weigh on the market.

U.S. NAHB November Housing Index at 70

The National Association of Home Builders housing market index rose to 70 this month from an unrevised 68 in October, the trade group said. Economists surveyed expected a reading of 67 for November.

Another Valuation Fit in Junk Bonds

Searching for a signal in the high-yield bonds hiccup? Perhaps it's nothing more than investors growing nervous about valuations after big gains.

November 16, 2017 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)