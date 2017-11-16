Stocks Bounce Back After Losing Streak

Global stocks rebounded after the S&P 500 posted its biggest daily drop since early September. Futures pointed to a 0.4% opening gain for the S&P 500 ahead of a House vote on a closely watched tax bill.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose to 249,000 Last Week

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits rose for the second straight week, but remained near historically low levels.

Treasury's New Approach to Debt: Go Short

The Treasury department is set to increase the share of shorter-term debt issuance and reduce the share of longer debt issuance, ending a yearslong trend that favored long-term debt issuance.

China Banking Regulator Looks to Tighten Investment Rules

China's banking regulator published draft rules Thursday to rein in investment in commercial lenders, including a provision requiring official approval for buying stakes of more than 5%.

Rising U.S. Oil Stocks Weigh on Prices

Oil prices edged down on U.S. petroleum inventories. Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, was down 0.3% at $61.72 a barrel.

Another Valuation Fit in Junk Bonds

Searching for a signal in the high-yield bonds hiccup? Perhaps it's nothing more than investors growing nervous about valuations after big gains.

Fed's Rosengren Says Data Favors a December Rate Increase

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren said the economy's expected path means the U.S. central bank will need to keep raising rates and will likely need to act again next month.

Top Officials Skip Nafta Talks as Mexico, Canada Digest Proposals

U.S., Canada and Mexico are leaving the latest round of Nafta talks to lower- level officials, reflecting how negotiations to remake the pact are focusing on technical details after U.S. proposals were branded unacceptable by its trade partners.

Fed's Brainard Sees Widening Gulf in Economic Fortunes in Cities vs. Small Towns

Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard said Wednesday that wide disparities remain between the economic fortunes of people in big cities and those in small towns despite the economy's improvements overall.

