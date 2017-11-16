Wal-Mart Posts Strongest U.S. Sales in Nearly a Decade

The world's biggest retailer posted its strongest quarterly U.S. sales growth in nearly a decade Thursday, boosted by a big jump in ecommerce and strong store traffic at a time when many traditional retailers are struggling to keep their business growing.

Barnes & Noble Investor Proposes Deal to Take Bookseller Private

An activist investor in Barnes & Noble has proposed a transaction that would take the bookseller private with the help of current shareholders and a hefty dose of borrowings, an effort that could face formidable obstacles.

FCC Rolls Back Limits on Local Broadcast Ownership

The Federal Communications Commission reversed longstanding limits on local ownership of TV stations as well as radio stations and newspapers, opening the door to a new wave of consolidation.

DOJ Antitrust Chief's Speech Sends Another Signal on AT&T Deal

The Justice Department's new antitrust chief made clear Thursday he doesn't favor approving mergers based on corporate commitments to refrain from particular conduct, another potentially ominous sign for AT&T Inc.'s planned deal for Time Warner Inc.

Germany's Siemens to Slash Jobs Amid Shift to Renewable Energy

Germany's Siemens AG said it would cut 6,900 jobs as it wrestles with a sharp slowdown in demand for turbines used in fossil-fueled power plants, the latest restructuring move by a global industrial giant.

Emerson Electric Boosts Takeover Offer for Rockwell Automation

Emerson Electric Co. boosted its takeover offer for Rockwell Automation Inc., ratcheting up an effort to bring its reluctant rival to the negotiating table and forge a new giant in industrial automation.

Viacom's U.S. Revenue Lags

Viacom said ratings gains at its core TV networks helped it halt a yearslong slide in domestic ad revenue in the most recent quarter. But the company expects declines in distribution revenue to continue through the next fiscal year.

Merrill Lynch's 2018 Pay Plan Spurs Some Dissent in Broker Ranks

Merrill Lynch's pay plan for 2018 is stirring opposition among some veteran brokers, underscoring tensions in an industry that faces growing competitive pressure and an aging workforce.

Original Soupman's New Owners Hope to Stir New Life Into Company After Bankruptcy

The new management team behind the Original Soupman Inc. is in the midst of cooking up a rebirth of the company after recently emerging from bankruptcy protection.

PayPal Makes Growth Play as Market Cap Tops $90 Billion

PayPal said it agreed to sell Synchrony Financial nearly $6 billion in loans it made to online shoppers, a deal that will give the payments company significant cash that it can use for acquisitions or share buybacks.

