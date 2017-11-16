Germany's Siemens to Slash 6,900 Jobs in Restructuring

Germany's Siemens said it would cut 6,900 jobs world-wide as it wrestles with a sharp slowdown in the power-plant industry, the latest restructuring move by a global industrial giant.

Wal-Mart Posts Best U.S. Sales Growth in Nearly a Decade

Wal-Mart posted strong sales gains in the latest period, boosted by a big jump in e-commerce and post-hurricane demand, though profits slipped as the retail giant continued to cut prices and spend money to improve stores and boost online sales.

Emerson to Increase Offer for Rockwell to $29 Billion

Emerson Electric plans to boost its takeover offer for Rockwell Automation, this time to $29 billion, ratcheting up an effort to bring its reluctant rival to the negotiating table.

Merrill Lynch's 2018 Pay Plan Spurs Some Dissent in Broker Ranks

Merrill Lynch's pay plan for 2018 is stirring opposition among some veteran brokers, underscoring tensions in an industry that faces growing competitive pressure and an aging workforce.

Stitch Fix Might Struggle to Fetch Its Target Valuation in Its IPO

Fashion startup Stitch Fix is likely to price its shares below its target range in its initial public offering due to concerns about competition and long-term growth prospects, according to people familiar with the deal.

Viacom's U.S. Revenue Lags

Viacom reported a rise in revenue on gains from advertising on its media networks and filmed entertainment units. But its profit fell short of analysts' expectations as domestic ad revenue was flat and less money came in from affiliates.

PayPal Makes Growth Play as Market Cap Nears $90 Billion

PayPal said it agreed to sell Synchrony Financial nearly $6 billion in loans it made to online shoppers, a deal that will give the payments company significant cash that it can use for acquisitions or share buybacks.

Meredith Pursues Time Inc. With Backing From Koch Brothers

Meredith has lined up financing commitments from several banks as well as the billionaire Koch brothers in pursuit of a takeover of Time Inc.

Volkswagen Plans $12 Billion Electric-Car Blitz in China

Volkswagen said it and its Chinese joint-venture partners will jointly invest nearly $12 billion by 2025 in developing electric cars for the local market, enough to roll out a total of 40 models.

Electrolux Upbeat on Market Demand

Electrolux said it expects the overall positive demand trend it has seen across most markets in 2017 to continue in 2018.

