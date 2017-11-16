Wal-Mart Posts Best U.S. Sales Growth in Nearly a Decade

Wal-Mart posted strong sales gains in the latest period, boosted by a big jump in e-commerce and post-hurricane demand, though profits slipped as the retail giant continued to cut prices and spend money to improve stores and boost online sales.

Siemens Could Cut 4,000 Jobs in Restructuring

German electrical engineering giant Siemens is expected to unveil a broad restructuring that could involve as many as 4,000 job cuts in its struggling energy and drives businesses.

Emerson to Increase Offer for Rockwell to $29 Billion

Emerson Electric plans to boost its takeover offer for Rockwell Automation, this time to $29 billion, ratcheting up an effort to bring its reluctant rival to the negotiating table.

PayPal Makes Growth Play as Market Cap Nears $90 Billion

PayPal said it agreed to sell Synchrony Financial nearly $6 billion in loans it made to online shoppers, a deal that will give the payments company significant cash that it can use for acquisitions or share buybacks.

Meredith Pursues Takeover of Time Inc.

Meredith has lined up financing commitments from several banks as well as the billionaire Koch brothers in pursuit of a takeover of Time Inc.

Volkswagen Plans $12 Billion Electric-Car Blitz in China

Volkswagen said it and its Chinese joint-venture partners will jointly invest nearly $12 billion by 2025 in developing electric cars for the local market, enough to roll out a total of 40 models.

Electrolux Upbeat on Market Demand

Electrolux said it expects the overall positive demand trend it has seen across most markets in 2017 to continue in 2018.

Nothing Will Come Between Amazon and Its Deal for Exclusive Calvins

Calvin Klein is for the first time selling new underwear exclusively on Amazon.com, bypassing the department stores that typically have first dibs on its latest styles.

Chrysler Bets Big on New Jeep Wrangler

Jeep's Wrangler SUV is known for scaling mountains and crossing rivers. Its next challenge is to bankroll next-generation investments at Fiat Chrysler as Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne prepares to leave the company.

Rare Greek Gambit: Activist Investor Pushes Telecom Overhaul

Activist hedge fund Amber Capital is urging Greece's biggest telecom company, Hellenic Telecommunications, to restructure ahead of an impending stake sale by the country's cash-strapped government.

November 16, 2017 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)