Emerson to Increase Offer for Rockwell to $29 Billion
Emerson Electric plans to boost its takeover offer for Rockwell Automation, this time to $29 billion, ratcheting up an effort to bring its reluctant rival to the negotiating table.
Volkswagen Plans $12 Billion Electric-Car Blitz in China
Volkswagen said it and its Chinese joint-venture partners will jointly invest nearly $12 billion by 2025 in developing electric cars for the local market, enough to roll out a total of 40 models.
Electrolux Upbeat on Market Demand
Electrolux said it expects the overall positive demand trend it has seen across most markets in 2017 to continue in 2018.
Nothing Will Come Between Amazon and Its Calvins
Calvin Klein is for the first time selling new underwear exclusively on Amazon.com, bypassing the department stores that typically have first dibs on its latest styles.
Chrysler Bets Big on New Jeep Wrangler
Jeep's Wrangler SUV is known for scaling mountains and crossing rivers. Its next challenge is to bankroll next-generation investments at Fiat Chrysler as Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne prepares to leave the company.
Meredith Pursues Takeover of Time Inc.
Meredith has lined up financing commitments from several banks as well as the billionaire Koch brothers in pursuit of a takeover of Time Inc.
Baidu Sends Raven to Bring Artificial Intelligence Into Chinese Homes
Expanding its push into artificial-intelligence technologies, Chinese internet giant Baidu is entering the "smart home" product market with an intelligent speaker and personal robot.
Amtrak Posts Lowest Operating Loss in Decades as Ridership Grows
Amtrak recorded its lowest operating loss in decades this year, as the national passenger railroad pushes to one day break even. In financial results released Thursday, Amtrak broke passenger and revenue records for the year ending Sept. 30, helping to narrow its operating loss to $194 million.
AT&T Wireless Customers Report Network Problems
AT&T's wireless network suffered a widespread failure Wednesday night that prevented some customers from placing or receiving calls.
Activist Peltz Narrowly Wins P&G Board Seat, New Count Shows
Activist investor Nelson Peltz won a proxy fight for a board seat at Procter & Gamble by a slim 43,000 vote margin, a preliminary report says, weeks after the company had declared victory in fending off his bid.
November 16, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)