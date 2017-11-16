Meredith Pursues Takeover of Time Inc.

Meredith has lined up financing commitments from several banks as well as the billionaire Koch brothers in pursuit of a takeover of Time Inc.

Amtrak Posts Lowest Operating Loss in Decades as Ridership Grows

Amtrak recorded its lowest operating loss in decades this year, as the national passenger railroad pushes to one day break even. In financial results released Thursday, Amtrak broke passenger and revenue records for the year ending Sept. 30, helping to narrow its operating loss to $194 million.

AT&T Wireless Customers Report Network Problems

AT&T's wireless network suffered a widespread failure Wednesday night that prevented some customers from placing or receiving calls.

Activist Peltz Narrowly Wins P&G Board Seat, New Count Shows

Activist investor Nelson Peltz won a proxy fight for a board seat at Procter & Gamble by a slim 43,000 vote margin, a preliminary report says, weeks after the company had declared victory in fending off his bid.

Electrolux Upbeat on Market Demand

Electrolux said it expects the overall positive demand trend it has seen across most markets in 2017 to continue in 2018.

Former Israeli Actress Alleged to Be Operative for Intelligence Firm

Stella Penn Pechanac has been accused of working as an operative of corporate-investigation firm Black Cube and gathering information on critics of Harvey Weinstein, U.S. insurer AmTrust Financial, and now, a Canadian private-equity firm.

Wilbur Ross Sued Over Fees By Firm's Former Executives

Commerce Secretary Wilbur L. Ross and the firm he founded were sued by three of his former colleagues who say WL Ross & Co. pocketed management fees from the general partnerships that handled its private-equity investments.

Weinstein Co. Sells 'Paddington 2' Rights as It Explores Options

The troubled film studio Weinstein Co. is getting a cash infusion from an animated bear to help it stay afloat.

Toys 'R' Us Seeks to Pay $16 Million in Bonuses to Top Execs

Toys 'R' Us, which filed for bankruptcy in September, is seeking court approval to pay $16 million in bonuses to its senior leadership, including Chief Executive David Brandon.

Cisco Guides Return to Revenue Growth

Cisco Systems said Wednesday it expects revenue to grow in the current quarter for the first time since late 2015, as it continues a strategic shift away from its legacy hardware and into sales of software and services.

November 16, 2017 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)